Perryville police respond to shoplifting

Early Saturday night, a woman from St. Mary led officers on a 15-mile-long high-speed pursuit after allegedly shoplifting from Dollar Tree in Perryville. Officers arrived in the Perry Plaza parking lot and made contact with a woman inside a parked van, later identified as 45-year-old Christine Price. After ignoring multiple commands from the officer to roll down the window or open the vehicle’s locked door, she began to flee. The suspect vehicle nearly struck a Perry County patrol unit at Route J in Ste. Genevieve County during the chase, then turned back onto U.S. 61 and traveled south toward St. Mary. The pursuit ended in St. Mary when Price jumped from the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before quickly being taken into custody. Price faces charges for resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk to others, and stealing.

Like this: Like Loading...