Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Michigan State University student named Jack DeBrabander was arrested early Saturday morning on two battery counts after allegedly urinating off the balcony of a Florida bar and striking two women below “in the face, mouth, head, hands, and arms.”

Cops say that the 20-year-old DeBrabander was intoxicated when he “stepped to the railing” of a balcony above the Yard of Ale bar in St. Petersburg around 12:25 a.m. He then “removed his penis from his pants, and proceeded to urinate on” the two victims, who were seated downstairs on a sidewalk bench.

Each of the women, criminal complaints state, was “struck in the face, mouth, head, hands, and arms” with DeBrabander’s urine when they looked up to see what was hitting them. Court filings do not indicate whether either victim needed medical attention.

Cops noted that DeBrabander was “found to be intoxicated and was uncooperative with questioning.” He was booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor raps, and was subsequently freed from custody after posting $1,000 bond.

