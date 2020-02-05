Suspect in Neelyville shooting still at large

An armed and dangerous suspect in a shooting that happened in the Neelyville area is still at large. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says 21-year-old Deshawn Bell allegedly shot 47-year-old Keith Whitehead, of Neelyville, in the back, inflicting life threatening injuries. Bell is currently being searched for by the Sheriff’s Department in Neelyville, and has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. If you have information on Bell’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the department at 573-785-8444.

