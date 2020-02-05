Theft reported in Poplar Bluff by Southeast Missouri Search and Rescue

A theft was reported in Poplar Bluff by Southeast Missouri Search and Rescue. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the organization’s mobile command center had almost all of its equipment stolen, including multiple radios and radio equipment, laptops, first aid equipment, boxes of MRE, and more. It is unknown at this time when, or how the theft took place. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department by calling 573-785-5776.

