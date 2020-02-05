Ward Three City Council Seat Narrowed to Two

The City of Cape Girardeau opened the polls yesterday to allow voters in two precincts the opportunity to narrow the field from three candidates to two for Ward 3 City Council representative. Of the 3,520 registered voters in Ward 3, 194 made it to the polls and 11 sent in absentee ballots. Nathan Thomas received 101 votes, Renita Green received 73 votes, and Bradley Tuschhoff received 20 votes. If you are registered to vote in Ward 3, you will have the opportunity to elect your City Council Representative on April 7th. Your choices are Nathan Thomas and Renita Green.

