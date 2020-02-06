Cape County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson announces intent to run for reelection

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson has been the county’s chief law enforcement officer for about a year and a half, and yesterday she announced she is running for re-election. Dickerson said she intends to file for reelection on the Republican ballot as the county’s first and only woman to ever serve as the county’s sheriff. The filing period for countywide office candidates is Feb. 25 through March 1. Former director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety and a 38-year veteran of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Charles Juden III announced in December he is seeking the sheriff’s position and intends to put his name on the Republican ballot. Dickerson’s announcement guarantees a primary election for sheriff on Aug. 4 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

