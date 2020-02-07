MDC considers relaxing feral hog hunting regulations on its properties

Feral hog hunting has been an issue in Missouri lately, with the banning of recreational hunting on Department of Conservation, Forest Service and some other public lands over the last couple years. However, a change in policy last week may appease those who want to pursue hogs. Hunters now will be able to take hogs on MDC lands and the Mark Twain National Forest if they are hunting during a regular fall or spring hunting season, using the weapon allowed for that season. Hunters also must have an unfilled deer or turkey tag, depending on the season, in order to take hogs. The commission will take public comments until its May meeting, and if a final go-ahead is approved, it would go into effect in August. On Forest Service lands, the ruling is effective immediately. You can read more in the Daily American Republic.

