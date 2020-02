Officials in Ripley County are searching for a missing man. Chief Deputy Charlie Mays says that deputies have been searching for 38 year old Brandon Harris for over a week. Harris is a white male with dark hair, and is likely unshaven. His vehicle was found at a local business on Saturday. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 573-996-2129.

Like this: Like Loading...