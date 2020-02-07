MO Lt. Gov. talks about ban of feral hog hunting on federal land
Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe says he understands the federal government has concerns about hunting wild pigs on public land. The U.S. Forest Service has banned feral hog hunting in the Mark Twain National Forest in the southern half of Missouri. Kehoe says the animals can destroy farms overnight.
Representatives Scott Cupps and Robert Ross say their southern Missouri constituents should be allowed to hunt feral hogs within the forest.