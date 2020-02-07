Texas fugitive arrested in Bernie

A fugitive and member of the Aryan Brotherhood out of Texas was arrested in Bernie. 40-year-old Christopher Robinson was arrested yesterday at his home on Howell Street on a Texas DPS warrant for a parole violation. The original offense was assault by choking. He was considered armed and dangerous. Bernie police say he was listed on the Texas top 10 most wanted fugitives at the time of his arrest. The Texas DPS offered a reward of up to $7,500 for his capture. Robinson has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for weapons, drugs and assault offenses, as well as evading arrest. He has served time on multiple occasions and was last released on parole in August 2018. Robinson will be held at the Bernie Police Department with no bond until transported by Texas DPS.

