Trial set in case of bicycle stolen from Scott City boy battling cancer

Scott City police officers recovered Collin Braun’s missing bicycle within minutes of it being reported stolen in January. The suspect has claimed innocence. 40-year-old Michael Riegert has a history of bike theft, and police drove to his home in the 500 block of State Street based on prior dealings with him. Police found the bike, but were unable to locate Riegert. He turned himself in later when he learned that police were looking for him. Reigert maintained his innocence Thursday and requested to serve as his own representation at a trial. The next court date in the case is currently scheduled for March 5. Reigert said bicycles regularly come and go from his residence but denied having a history of stealing bikes. He further explained his regular role as a neighborhood bicycle repairman. 15-year-old Collin Braun is currently battling cancer. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

