A woman has been taken into custody in Stoddard County on Wednesday on multiple charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 49 year old Robin Benfield, of Zalma, was arrested for driving while intoxicated resulting in physical injury, and leaving the scene of a crime. She was also charged with assault on law enforcement, and attempt to escape custody. She was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following her arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...