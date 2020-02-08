Trading Post – February 8
Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200
Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
Gun cases – ph #: 625-0239
5×8 flat bed trailer – $150 – ph #: 238-6897
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
14 ft aluminum jonboat – w/trolling motor & trailer – $750
Buying: 18 in wheel – 6 lugs – ph #: 573-262-3251
Oak & hickory firewood – ph #: 382-0928
Remington 700 rifle – w/scope – $700 – ph #: 573-587-1341
Set of mounted used tires – $45 each
Buying: mandolin or acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268
Hemp growing information – ph #: 573-450-5401
Troy Bilt riding lawn mower – $150
Marvel comic books – ph #: 576-7405
Huffy exercise bike – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582
Buying: piano – ph #: 573-380-0015
14ft aluminum jonboat – w/trailer & accesories – $1,800
Massey Ferguson tractor – ph #: 573-450-4813