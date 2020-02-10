Suspect in custody following stolen vehicle pursuit in Scott County

The Standard Democrat reports that a North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly stealing a truck and entering a pursuit with law enforcement Saturday in Scott County. 42-year-old Duane Brown, of Kingston, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use weapon, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement, and other traffic offenses. Saturday morning, deputies located a stolen pickup at the State Highway 77 and I-55 northbound exit ramp. The pickup had been reported stolen earlier in the morning to the Morehouse Police Department. When deputies attempted to stop the pickup, Brown accelerated south on State Highway 77. The pursuit continued and went back toward Morley. Brown drove off of the road on State Highway C and got stuck in a field. He fled the scene with a firearm and went into a tree line. In Morley, Brown was found, and after a short foot pursuit, was taken into custody.

Duane Brown