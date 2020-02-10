Dunklin Street Shooting

Last Wednesday morning, Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Dunklin for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Officers found sixteen 9 millimeter shell casings on the ground. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that a local family who was traveling in their vehicle on Dunklin street was the intended target. Officers received identifiable suspect information and a description of the suspect vehicle. It was discovered that these family members were targeted as a result of an ongoing family dispute. Officers found 24-year-old Champagne Bowen-Davis and 20-year-old Jennifer Bowen-Davis, both from Cape Girardeau, and were able to arrest them without incident. They were both charged with two counts of 1st degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Champagne Bowen-Davis

Jennifer Bowen-Davis