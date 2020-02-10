Police presence increased following attempted kidnapping in Poplar Bluff

The presence of police in south side Poplar Bluff has been upped after reports were made about an attempted kidnapping. Witness reports state that an unidentified man ran towards and attempted to take a 10-year-old girl from a school stop on Tuesday. The girl was able to get to safety at a neighbor’s house, who took her home. Several additional marked and unmarked police vehicles were dispatched on Midland Street following the incident, with additional patrols moving before and after school hours. If you see any suspicious behavior or individuals, you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department by calling 573-785-5776.

