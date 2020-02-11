Cape cyber-attack recovery cost ‘easily’ in tens of thousands

It’s been more than three weeks since the cyber-attack on Cape Girardeau city government’s computer system, and city officials say it will still be several more weeks before the system is once again fully functional. The head of the city’s finance department said the cost to restore the system will “easily” amount to tens of thousands of dollars. A report on the system restoration cost will be presented to the City Council next month. The FBI is conducting an investigation into the cyber-attack in an effort to identify its source and motive. As of this week, city employees once again appear to have access to their email files. For an updated report on the computer system’s status and the impact the cyber-attack is having on various city services, visit the “Latest News” link on the city’s website, www.cityofcapegirardeau.org. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

