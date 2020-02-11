I-55 repairs cause lane reductions, ramp restrictions in Cape County

Pavement repairs on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County have been planned for mid-February through late April. As work is underway, northbound I-55 will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 91 to mile marker 106. Southbound I-55 will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 93 to mile marker 91. Northbound I-55 on-ramp at Exit 91, Northbound I-55 off-ramp at Exit 96, and Southbound I-55 off-ramp at Exit 93 will have 10-foot width restrictions. The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily from Feb. 18 through April 30. Northbound I-55 between mile marker 106 and mile marker 108 will also have an 11-foot width restriction, and work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Like this: Like Loading...