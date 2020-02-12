2 Jackson County men get federal prison for attempting to distribute more than 50 pounds of meth

Two Jackson County men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in attempting to distribute more than 50 pounds of meth. 24-year-old Jonathan Moore, of Carbondale, and 35-year-old Elijah Lacy, of Murphysboro, were sentenced after each pled guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth and one count each of attempted possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Between December 2018 and January 2019, Moore had multiple packages of meth mailed from California to Jackson County residences, which were then distributed by Moore, Lacy, and others throughout Southern Illinois. Lacy was found responsible for distributing approximately 12.6 kilograms of meth and was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison. Moore was found responsible for distributing approximately 24 kilograms of meth and was sentenced last month to 210 months in federal prison. You can learn by visiting thesouthern.com.

