There was a fatal accident in St. Francois County yesterday morning. 23-year-old Kelsie Morris, of Bonne Terre, was traveling on MO-32, west of old Irondale Road, when she lost control on the icy road and slid into the eastbound lanes. The front left of her vehicle hit the front left of another vehicle. 31-year-old Corey Tiefenauer, of Bismarck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...