Former Southeast Missouri State University professor passes away

A former professor at Southeast Missouri State University died Tuesday morning. 92-year-old Dr. Ada Cruce, of Cape Girardeau, died at Chateau Girardeau Health Center. She retired Emeritus from the university. She was a founding member of the Women’s Safe House in Cape Girardeau, chairman of the State Board of Psychology, member of Cape Girardeau Health Board, member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and longtime board member of Community Counseling Center. She was a volunteer at Southeast Hospital. Visitation will be 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Barry Winders officiating. Burial will be at Cayce Methodist Church Cemetery in Cayce, Kentucky.

