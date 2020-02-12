Mo House committee considers boosting charge for suspects who run from cops

A House committee is considering whether to boost the charge against anyone who runs from law enforcement in a high-speed chase. Under State Representative Jeff Shawan’s bill, suspects would face a class C to E felony, depending on the severity of the crime and number of times the crime was committed. Bob Adams says his daughter was killed in 1998 after an officer was chasing a 14-year-old suspect through Jackson going 110 miles per hour.

No one spoke in opposition to the proposal. The committee did not vote on the bill.