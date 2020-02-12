Several arrests made in Stoddard County following narcotics sweep

Officials with several departments have made multiple arrests in Stoddard County following a narcotic sweep in Dexter. The Dexter Police Department reports that authorities with the department, as well as officials from the SEMO Drug Task Force, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, made several arrests and citations following a targeted narcotics sweep from Friday through Saturday. There were 17 arrests made during this time, several of which were made on possession of controlled substances, warrant charges, and driving while intoxicated. Names have been withheld pending formal charges, but you can find a full list of the charges on the Dexter Police Department’s Facebook page.

