Poplar Bluff JROTC named Honor Unit with Distinction

The Poplar Bluff High School JROTC has been accredited as an Honor Unit with Distinction for scoring a near flawless 98.5% on a recent program evaluation. As a result of receiving the most sought-after unit award, cadets of the Pvt. Billie G. Kanell Battalion have earned the privilege of wearing the Gold HUD Star badge on their uniforms. The inspection takes place every three years. U.S. Army Cadet Command representatives from out of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps brigade headquarters in Naval Station Great Lakes visited PBHS on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to receive a briefing about the students’ improvement plan, service-learning project and program curriculum, plus conducted a drill and color guard evaluation.

