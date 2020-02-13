Portageville man arrested on drug charges

A Portageville man is in custody after a narcotics investigation in Portageville. The Portageville Police Department reports that at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, officers with the SEMO Drug Task Force, New Madrid County Special Response Team, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department and the Portageville Police Department, executed a search warrant on East 4th Street. The search warrant was issued as a direct result of a narcotics investigation conducted by the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Portageville Police Department. During the search of the residence, officers located evidence of the distribution of controlled substances. A 44-year-old man was arrested and is being held in the Mississippi County Jail. The name of the suspect is being held pending formal charges.

