Southern Missouri Congressman Jason Smith Pleased with Fentanyl Vote and State of Union Address

An extension of bipartisan legislation involving fentanyl has been signed into law by President Trump. Longtime Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley has been calling on Congress to approve the extension. The chief was Congressman Jason Smith’s special guest at the State of the Union Address.

Congressman Smith voted for the legislation, which supporters say will decrease the number of opioid-related deaths. Poplar Bluff has seen 19 opioid-related deaths in the past two years.