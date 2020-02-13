Thursday, February 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An argument between two Michigan moms escalated into a physical fight Monday morning at an Ann Arbor middle school. Police say that the women started arguing around 9:00 a.m. on February 10th inside Slauson Middle School.

The disagreement stemmed from the mothers’ children not getting along. Verbal sparring turned into a physical altercation around 9:20 a.m. The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day.

The fight was not racially motivated, but the school was placed in a “soft lockdown,” Ann Arbor Public Schools spokesman Andrew Cluley said. Cluley added that the school routine resumed quickly after the police response. Both parents were not arrested but are being interviewed by police, and the investigation is ongoing.