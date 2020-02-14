2020 flooding forecast released

In its first spring flooding forecast of 2020, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the flood potential in the Mississippi and Ohio river basins will be above average for much of the region. The report covers the time period of mid-February through mid-May and includes the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio rivers and their tributaries in the region. Precipitation since last fall has been above normal with amounts ranging from 125% to 150% above normal rainfall amounts for the time period. Although snowfall this winter has been confined to extreme northern parts of the river basins, plenty of rainfall has saturated the region, which will make it difficult for flood-prone regions to absorb regional floodwaters. The National Weather Service will update its flood forecast in two weeks. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office in St. Charles is scheduled to release its flood forecast for additional points upstream, including the Cape Girardeau area, on Feb. 20. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

