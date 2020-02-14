Friay, February 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

And you thought your worst first date story was bad. A Massachusetts woman became an unexpected getaway driver after a man she met on a dating app robbed a bank on their first date.

Christopher Castillo, the unnamed woman’s would-be Robin Hood, plead guilty this week to armed robbery and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer — all committed on their first date on December 5, 2016th — according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Castillo was sentenced to three years in state prison for the robbery, plus two years in the Bristol County House of Corrections for violently struggling against and spitting on police who tried to subdue him. The woman wasn’t charged — the “worst date ever” story was enough punishment.