MO Pork Association backs feral hog hunting ban on federal land

The Missouri Pork Association supports the ban on public hunting of feral hogs on federal lands in the state. Director Don Nikodim says Missouri Pork is working with the state Conservation Department, DNR, and the Department of Agriculture which all support the ban.

The Conservation Department is training more staff this year to trap wild pigs to assist private landowners in getting rid of them. Opponents of the restrictions say they don’t think a ban is going to help reduce the feral hog population.