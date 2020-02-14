Murphysboro man rescued Thursday morning after he was found in an overturned jeep

A Murphysboro man was rescued yesterday morning after his Jeep was found submerged near Gorham, IL. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 4:45 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Gorham. Once on the scene, they found 28-year-old Benjamin Vogel trapped in the driver’s seat of his Jeep Wrangler. The vehicle was found overturned, submerged in water off of Neunert Road. Officers retrieved him from the vehicle. Vogel was unresponsive but was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for his injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...