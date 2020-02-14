Rumor results in brief lockdown at Portageville schools

The Portageville School District went into lockdown on Wednesday over a suspicious person in the area with a handgun. The suspect was picked up by the Portageville Police Department. There was a domestic dispute that had taken place at an apartment complex near the school. There was information given of a male being armed with a handgun. Officers were quickly on the scene and were able to locate the parties involved. The information was false about the person being armed. The school was immediately taken out of lockdown.

