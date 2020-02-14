Rural Missouri to Receive Over $175 Million for Broadband

The Federal Communications Commission authorized more than $175 million in funding over ten years for the expansion of rural broadband that has been authorized for Missouri. These investments will connect over 68,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in Missouri. This includes most of the Southeast Missouri region. Nationwide, the FCC announced more than $240 million in funding for rural broadband across 9 states. This represents the ninth wave of support from the 2018 successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in Missouri within three years. Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year. A map of winning bids in the Auction is available at https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/maps/caf2-auction903-results/.

