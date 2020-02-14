STL man sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting co-defendant in home invasion

A St. Louis man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a home invasion where he shot co-defendant Kyle Phillips. Between January 2016 and February 2018, 25-year-old Dallas Richardson was part of a drug trafficking organization that distributed multi-pound amounts of marijuana within the Eastern District of Missouri. Both co-defendants Joseph Hope and Jack Huck supplied marijuana to co-defendant Kyle Phillips. In December 2016, Phillips received bulk quantities of marijuana from Hope but refused to pay. As a result, Hope planned a robbery and retaliation against Phillips. On January 12, 2017, Hope recruited Richardson to conduct the robbery of Phillips in order to retrieve either the marijuana or the money that was owed. During the robbery, Richardson shot Phillips in the abdomen. Both Richardson and his associate assaulted Phillips. The two men also assaulted three other individuals that were present. Richardson and his associate took the safe, small amounts of marijuana, and the victims’ wallets, and exited the residence.

Like this: Like Loading...