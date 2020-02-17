Investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run

Illinois State Police are now asking for your help solving a deadly hit-and-run that happened on December 31st on Butler Street in Metropolis. They say a pedestrian, 48-year-old Jackie Laird, was struck by a vehicle and killed. The vehicle, believed to be a white passenger vehicle with damage, was last seen traveling south on Butler Street as it fled the scene. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Illinois State Police at (618) 845-3740 ext. 287.

