Jury awards $15 million in dicamba case

A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Friday the herbicide dicamba killed or damaged thousands of peach trees in Southeast Missouri and has ordered two of the nation’s largest agriculture chemical companies to pay $15 million in damages. The jury’s verdict capped a three-week trial and four hours of deliberations in the lawsuit brought by Bader Farms Inc. of Campbell, against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. The suit claimed dicamba-based herbicides “drifted” from other farms onto the Bader orchards, beginning in 2015 when dicamba was illegally sprayed on farmland surrounding the Bader farm. The lawsuit also asserted Monsanto and BASF conspired to produce a dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybean seed system in an effort to boost sales while simultaneously damaging crops susceptible to dicamba. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

