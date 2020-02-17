Some sex offenders could be banned from going near Missouri nature and education centers

A Missouri House committee is considering whether to ban some registered sex offenders from going within 500 feet of Missouri Department of Conservation nature or education centers. During a public hearing, Conservation Deputy Director Aaron Jeffries, who testified in favor of the bill, says about 800,000 kids visit the department’s nature centers annually.

State Representative Hannah Kelly’s bill would apply to sex offenders who have committed certain sex crimes against children. Representative Andrew McDaniel says the legislation would not stop someone from trying to do something bad to a child.