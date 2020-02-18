Charges filed in fatal shooting

The Standard Democrat reports that a New Madrid man is charged with murder following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. 36-year-old Jeremy Guest is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of 27-year-old Datrae Hicks. New Madrid County Sheriff Department deputies were called to a truck stop in Marston early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they found Hicks with several gunshot wounds to the body. Hicks was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Mo., where he died from his injuries, according to Albright. A witness at the scene told the officer she saw Guest and Hicks arguing. The witness stated Guest went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and then shot Hicks several times. During an interview with officers, Guest stated the shooting was in self-defense then requested legal representation. He is currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail.

