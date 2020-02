The Poplar Bluff Police department has issued a reward for information on the suspect of a shooting that occurred on Sunday. The suspect is described as a black male with a height of 6’2, and a weight of about 180 pounds. He was last seen in dark clothing with a hoodie. The man is suspected in the shootings that occurred on Sunday at Bacon Park and the 1500 block of Wallace Street. He is considered armed and dangerous.

