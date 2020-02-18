Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to cops, a Rhode Island man got arrested and charged with DUI twice in the same day on Valentine’s Day. 62-year-old Patrick Cahill was first busted at 2:26 a.m. after state troopers pulled him over following “multiple calls” about him driving the wrong way on I-95 north.

He pleaded no contest to one charge of DUI in court later that morning and was allowed to go free — only to get arrested again that night. Cahill was again pulled over by another trooper on I-95 at 8:43 p.m. — almost exactly eighteen hours after his first arrest — this time near the Town of East Greenwich.

He was charged with driving under the influence — noted as his second offense — as well as driving on a suspended license. This time, he was detained as a probation violator pending a court hearing on Monday.