Earthquake Summit 2020

SEMA is hosting two events this week about earthquakes in Poplar Bluff. There will be an Earthquake 101 event tomorrow to give you the basics of what to do when there is an earthquake. This will start at 6 p.m. in the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College. The 2nd annual Earthquake Summit will be on Friday at the same location starting at 8 a.m. You can learn the latest about earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the risk, preparedness strategies, and recovery planning. Experts from across the country will lead sessions focused on the latest geological findings, recent earthquake response in California, health care response, school preparedness, private sector/utility challenges, and more. These events are free. More information and registration can be found at https://sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness/summit.php.

Like this: Like Loading...