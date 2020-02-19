Moms Demand Action on domestic abusers with guns, Gov Parson responds

Yesterday more than 400 volunteers with Moms Demand Action against gun violence met at the Statehouse Rotunda, then went to lawmakers’ offices to ask them to address domestic abusers’ access to guns. Spokesperson Cathy Gilbert says they wanted to hear something from the governor about this in his state of the state address-after he met with mayors of the state’s largest cities on the issue. Parson indicated he’s leaving it to the Legislature.

The CDC reports that Missouri has the 5th highest rate of gun homicide deaths in the US on average.