To keep homes open, Veterans Commission actively recruiting CNAs

Missouri Veterans Homes have at times in the past few months stopped taking new patients because of a nursing shortage, a problem across all of healthcare. The state veterans’ commission spokesman Jamie Melchert says they are reaching out to train and hire CNA’s, Certified Nursing Assistants who work under RNs and LPNs.

The veterans’ commission is working with community colleges in their regions to get CNA’s trained and hired. The trainees are not required to take the jobs at the veteran’s homes, but there are full-time jobs with benefits offered to the new CNAs.