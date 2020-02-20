Memphis Man Sentenced to 60 Months

A Memphis man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. On May 19, 2018, a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on 26-year-old Demarcus Fleming for a traffic violation in Mississippi County. The officer noticed the strong smell of raw marijuana coming from the car and performed a search of the car based on the smell. Inside the trunk, the officer found a black suitcase. Inside that suitcase was a mason jar containing about 145 grams of marijuana. The officer also found a Glock .40 caliber pistol in the same suitcase. The pistol was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

