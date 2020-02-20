Missouri’s Governor Worries about Flooding Again This Spring
Missouri’s governor is warning farmers and ranchers that the state could see additional flooding again this spring. Governor Mike Parson notes Missouri received record-level flooding in 2019.
Parson and the governors of Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa have met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 3 times to discuss what needs to be done differently in the future. Governor Parson says he also spoke directly to President Trump about his flooding concerns a few weeks ago.