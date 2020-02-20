Retired Catholic priest arrested on sex crime charges

Yesterday, a retired Catholic Priest was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for sex crimes. 76-year-old Frederick Lutz, of Springfield, was charged with Forcible Sodomy, two counts of second-degree Statutory Sodomy, and Sexual Abuse. These charges are related to allegations of sex crimes that happened between January and February of 2000 while Lutz served as the priest at St. Joseph Parish in Advance. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office discovered the allegations in church documents they received during an investigation of Catholic priest abuse. The Attorney General referred the allegations to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on January 2, 2020, for investigation. The investigation revealed that there have been multiple victims. Mr. Lutz served as a priest in several Missouri communities from the early ’70s to 2011. The investigation as to additional victims is on-going. If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact Tim McCoy at the Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office at 573-568-4640 x4.

Like this: Like Loading...