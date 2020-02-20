Sikeston Woman Sentenced to 37 Months

A Sikeston woman was sentenced to 37 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On June 7, 2019, officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a federal search warrant at the home of 37-year-old Kristin Burney in Sikeston. During that search, the officers found and seized two pistols. She admitted that she had obtained both pistols from another person. Burney has a prior conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute in Scott County and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

