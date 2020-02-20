Special House panel grills Medical Marijuana director on screening process

A special House committee is ramping up its scrutiny of the state’s new medical marijuana program, focusing on how licenses have been approved. The program director and the state health department decided to go with an independent group to screen applicants, and now those selections are being challenged in a state court. House member Jered Taylor asked program director Lyndall Fraker if he knew the screening company had in the past been hired by applicants for training on getting applications.

The House Committee on Government Oversight now wants to bring in the Office of Administration to testify about how they chose a group called Wise Health Solutions. The State Health department expects up to 600 lawsuits over how medical marijuana facilities licenses have been awarded.