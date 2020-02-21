Deputies seek information on suspected arson

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help with information about a recent house fire that appears to have been set intentionally. Firefighters from the Reidland-Farley and Lone Oak Fire Departments and deputies from the sheriff’s department responded to a residential structure fire on the 3100 block of Estes Lane on Saturday night. Firefighters reported a strong odor of gasoline coming from unburnt portions of the home. After investigation, deputies have ruled the fire as arson. They are seeking information to help identify the person responsible for starting the fire. If you have any information, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719.

