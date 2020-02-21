Friday, February 21st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court filings, a 22-year-old Iowa woman was driving a Maserati littered with “several hundred” spent canisters of nitrous oxide when the vehicle was pulled over by police late Monday evening.

When a computer check revealed that the registered owner of the 2014 luxury coupe had a “driving status of Barred,” Iowa City cops approached the vehicle after it pulled into a Kum & Go gas station around 10:45 PM.

Behind the Maserati’s wheel was Ziyuan Zhong, who appeared under the influence. Cops reported that Zhong had “bloodshot, watery eyes, dilated pupils, impaired speech, and impaired balance.”

The source of Zhong’s impairment apparently was scattered about the auto: “There were several hundred spent ‘Whip-It’ brand Nitrous Oxide canisters,” Officer Jeff Reinhard noted. Zhong was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, possession of a fake ID, and possession of nitrous oxide.